Peyton Manning Slams Jimmy Kimmel On His Own Show, Defends Trump Like A True Patriot

This week, NFL quarterback Peyton Manning was interviewed by Jimmy Kimmel. During the segment, the late night host attempted to bait the athlete into bashing President Donald Trump. Manning didn’t give him the satisfaction he was looking for.

Kimmel interrogated Manning about his decision to play golf with Trump.

“I heard Arnold Palmer say one time, ‘If the president of the United States ever asks you to play golf, you do it. It’s a no-brainer.’ And it was a fantastic experience,” Manning said, adding he had previously golfed with George W. Bush.

“If President Obama or President Clinton asked me, I’d have been there in a heartbeat,” Manning continued. “It was just the experience of playing with the office that was pretty cool to me.”

“Did he cheat? Did he cheat when you played?” Kimmel asked, mocking Trump’s integrity.

“No, I counted his strokes,” Manning jested, before tipping his hat to the Commander in Chief. “He was a great host. He loves sports. And we passed through a number of groups. He was very gracious. He took a picture with that we passed through.”