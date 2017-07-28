Perkins Responds To Protesters On Transgender Military Ban: “The Military Has Never Been About Equality”
by ago0
This week, Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council, joined Breitbart News Daily host Alex Marlow to discuss President Trump’s reversal of a policy banning transgender people from military service.
“The military has never been about equality,” Perkins said when asked about the decision. “The military has been about fighting and winning wars. I had to sweat it to get into the Marine Corps because I had flat feet.”
“The idea that excluding people is something new—that’s always been the process of the military,” Perkins added. He cited a host of medical issues that can prevent an individual from serving.
You can listen to the controversial interview below.