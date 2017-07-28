Perkins Responds To Protesters On Transgender Military Ban: “The Military Has Never Been About Equality”

This week, Tony Perkins, president of the Family Research Council, joined Breitbart News Daily host Alex Marlow to discuss President Trump’s reversal of a policy banning transgender people from military service.

“The military has never been about equality,” Perkins said when asked about the decision. “The military has been about fighting and winning wars. I had to sweat it to get into the Marine Corps because I had flat feet.”

“The idea that excluding people is something new—that’s always been the process of the military,” Perkins added. He cited a host of medical issues that can prevent an individual from serving.

You can listen to the controversial interview below.