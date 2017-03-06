Pence Receives Devastating News… He Needs Your Support Now More Than Ever

On Saturday, Vice President Mike Pence took to Twitter to express his frustration that the Associated Press published his wife’s personal and active email address. Not only did the AP print Karen Pence’s personal email dress, they refused to take it down.

“Last night the @AP published my wife’s private email address, violating her privacy and our security…” Pence tweeted.

Later, Pence tweeted again to post a letter from Mark Paoletta, Counsel to the Vice President, to the AP. The letter detailed communications from the Vice President’s Press Secretary to the reporter responsible, as well as the Indianapolis AP Bureau, requesting that the email address be removed.

“The publication of Mrs. Pence’s active private email address to millions of your readers has subjected her to vitriolic and malicious emails and raised serious security concerns,” the letter read.

You can read the full letter in Pence’s tweet below: