“Pence Is Planning His Inauguration” Claims Insane Maxine Waters… She Gets Instantly Shut Up

Rep. Maxine Waters is now notorious for her many calls for the president to be impeached. In May, Waters told MSNBC host Chris Hayes, “This president needs to be impeached! I believe that.”

In the past, Waters has also called Trump “disgusting,” claiming that he “thinks he’s a dictator.” But she took things to a new level with week with a controversial tweet.

“Mike Pence is somewhere planning an inauguration,” she said. “Priebus and Spicer will lead the transition.”

Waters’ got mixed reactions to the tweet from her followers.

“Apparently, Maxine Waters believes VP Pence is plotting to usurp President Trump. This is why people think Democrats are unhinged,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Maxine has been drunk tweeting again,” another chimed in.

Others jumped in on Maxine’s bizarre train of thought, taking her prediction to the next level.

“Trump IS NOT GOING DOWN BY HIMSELF,” one liberal wrote. “He will take every last one of them WITH HIM including Pence. I bet HE’S got something on all of them.”

“Pence is so caught up in this, he will b out b4 you know it,” another wrote.

What do you think? Has Waters taken things way too far?