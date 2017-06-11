Pelosi Just Said The Unthinkable About Trump… The Hypocrisy Is Unbearable

In their ongoing efforts to get President Donald Trump impeached by any means possible, Democrats have even gone as far as accusing Trump of not being mentally sound. Leading that charge is Democratic House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, who has publicly expressed her belief that the president is ‘psychologically unwell.’ Ironically, in her unhinged rants, the tables seem to turn on her.

During Rep. Pelosi’s weekly press conference, she feigned concern about the president.

“It takes stamina to keep your thoughts together. I’m very worried about his fitness,” the 77-year-old politician said about 70-year-old Trump. “More sleep might be a solution for him.”

That’s when things took a chaotic turn for Pelosi, who began to appear disoriented.

“Fire he tries to charm you—President Bush tries to charm you—then he tries to bully you and if that doesn’t work he walks away,” she said. When an aide slipped Pelosi a note, she added, “I said, ‘President Bush.’ I meant to say. I’m sorry, it’s hard for me to say it, you know. Poor President Bush. I apologize.”

Later in the press conference, she forgot what day of the week it was when trying to recall the timeline for a meeting she had with Rep. Paul Ryan.

“I spoke with the speaker a week, a week and a couple days ago, about—oh, no, just last Friday. What is today? Is it Friday again?” she asked.

What do you think? Is Pelosi the one who seems mentally unfit?