Pelosi Goes Full Senile, Has Metal Breakdown Live On Air When Reporter Asks Her…

Democrats could have listened to working class Americans and elected Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan as their House Minority Leader, but instead, they chose to stick with Nancy Pelosi—a delusional leader from a wealthy district in northern California. Pelosi represents everything that is wrong with the detached Democratic Party. That’s a problem that many suspect is own getting worse as she gets older.

Recently, Pelosi was being interviewed by Anderson Cooper on CNN when he asked her, “Who is the leader of the Democratic Party?”

“Well, President Obama was the president of the United States until just a matter of weeks ago,” Pelosi responded. “I don’t think that he can be dismissed as the leader of the Democratic Party. Hillary Clinton did not win the election, but a respected leader.”

Things only got more bizarre from there.

“We have leaders for all different aspects of it,” she continued. “The Democratic Party is a congressional party, and we have members in Congress. It is a gubernatorial party.”

“But on the state level,” Cooper said, giving Pelosi a chance to recoup. “It is a party which has suffered tremendous losses in the last couple of years under President Obama.”

“It has, but we have a plan to address that,” Pelosi insisted.

What do you think of Pelosi’s comments?