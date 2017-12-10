Pelosi BUSTED: She Blasts Trump Over Jerusalem Move, Yet Voted For It In 1995

The Senate unanimously passed a resolution confirming Jerusalem as Israel’s capital back in June and President Trump recently initiated the plan and put it into motion by moving the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, officially recognizing Jerusalem as the capitol of Israel.

Now, California Rep. Nancy Pelosi is ripping 45 over the decision, even though she voted in favor of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital back in 1995.

From Independent:

Elsewhere, the decision has drawn mixed reactions in Washington. Top House Democrat Nancy Pelosi called Jerusalem “the eternal capital of the Jewish homeland” but said that the embassy relocation may needlessly spark unrest.

“In the absence of a negotiated settlement between Israel and the Palestinians, moving the US embassy to Jerusalem now may needlessly spark mass protests, fuel tensions, and make it more difficult to reach a durable peace,” Ms Pelosi said in a statement.

More from Daily Wire:

Yet in October 1995, Pelosi voted for the Jerusalem Embassy Act of 1995, which required the move of the embassy without precondition of a negotiated settlement, as there was no mention of any settlement. It stated:

Jerusalem should remain an undivided city in which the rights of every ethnic and religious group are protected; Jerusalem should be recognized as the capital of the State of Israel; and the United States Embassy in Israel should be established in Jerusalem no later than May 31, 1999.

Fellow liberal Californian Dianne Feinstein finds herself in a similar situation, per Townhall:

Democrats are already revving up their outrage machine over President Trump’s decision to formally recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel (fact check: it is), and to set in motion a plan to accordingly move the US embassy from Tel Aviv. Trump’s call is controversial and not without risk, but attempts to frame it as radically out of the mainstream or reckless are unfair and wrong. It’s important to note that multiple past presidents have affirmed Jerusalem as Israel’s capital or vowed to do precisely what Trump is finally doing — from Bill Clinton to George W. Bush to Barack Obama. Trump’s predecessors decided that their stances were better as applause lines than foreign policy; Trump, by contrast, is actually following through. Relatedly, California Democrat Sen. Dianne Feinstein released a statement admonishing Trump that confirming and implementing his then-rumored decision would be “terrible” and dangerous:

What’s interesting about this critique is that Trump is complying with a law passed by Congress (the Jerusalem Embassy Act of 1995) mandating that the US government relocate its embassy to Jerusalem, Israel’s rightful capital city. Among the 93 Senators who voted for that law? Dianne Feinstein.