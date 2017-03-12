Pelosi Announced She Was Going To Retire Until This Happened…

In a recent interview, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi said that if Hillary Clinton had won the presidential election she would have retired.

“If Hillary had won, I was ready to go home,” she told reporters on Friday.

Instead, Pelosi decided to stick around and attempt to derail anything Trump puts through Congress—including dismantling Obamacare.

“If Clinton were there, then I would not worry about that,” Pelosi added.

This is bad news for Democrats in the House, who have suffered numerous defeats under Pelosi’s leadership. Somehow, she managed to keep her position.

“None of us thought Hillary would win,” she argued. “We all knew she would win. It was really shocking that somebody like Donald Trump could be president of the United State.”

What do you think of Pelosi’s comments? Should she do us all a favor and retire for the good of the country?