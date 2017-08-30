Paul Ryan Makes A Sick Move Against Trump, Gets Instantly Shut Down By Newly Freed Arpaio

President Donald Trump certainly has not forgotten his pledge to protect Americans by being tough on illegal immigration as he recently pardoned former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio.

Democrats and even some Republicans were not pleased with Trump’s dismissal of Arpaio’s controversial criminal contempt conviction.

For example, Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan had his spokesman respond, “The Speaker does not agree with this decision … Law enforcement officials have a special responsibility to respect the rights of everyone in the United States. We should not allow anyone to believe that responsibility is diminished by this pardon.”

Arpaio made Ryan think twice about questioning his pardon on The Laura Ingraham Show, “The speaker of the House is speaking out with his garbage. Why hasn’t he called me? How come he doesn’t respect what they did against me in this court system?”

Instead Joe mentioned that Ryan-led congress should start an investigation that would “really dig into” the judges who sentenced him about “their background, and what they did.” He also added, “That’s what [Ryan] should be doing. But no, he’s not going to do that. He wants to go against the president, and that’s sad.”

