Paul Ryan Claims More Gun Control Is The Response To Charlottesville Car Attack

In order to demand more gun control, liberals will make up any excuse, even ones not related to guns. After a white supremacist ran down protesters in a car, liberals are asking for stricter gun control. However, they aren’t the only ones doing so. Paul Ryan responded to this nonsense while also taking questions about Charlottesville.

Paul Ryan said, “We’ve got to do a better job of making sure that criminals don’t get guns or that people who are suspected of terrorism–like domestic terrorism–don’t get guns. Just like we saw… Heather Heyer was killed by an act of domestic terrorism. This fits into that category so I think we have to do a better job of making sure that terrorists not get guns.” Heather Heyer was killed by a gun.

An article was written by the LA Times in response to the Charlottesville riots titled, “Don’t restrict free speech. Restrict the right to carry guns at potentially explosive public events.”

“Virginia is a preemption state that also allows open carry, and the nation saw the results at Charlottesville, where paramilitary militias — men heavily armed with military-style weapons and in some cases battle gear — appeared as part of the “Unite the Right” rally. But far-left groups, including the so-called Redneck Revolt, a liberal pro-gun group, have also paraded around with their firearms at various demonstrations,” wrote the LA Times.

It would seem that the argument would be for more guns. No one was harmed by guns in Charlottesville, civilians were harmed by a car and guns were probably what stopped the violence from escalating even more.

