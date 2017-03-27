Paul Ryan Career Is Falling Apart, Here’s His Replacement [SEE DETAILS]

Things aren’t looking good for Speaker of the House Paul Ryan after he failed to push the Obamacare replacement bill forward. Ryan repeatedly promised the public that his plan would pass and many believe he also misled President Trump every step of the way. House Republicans have already started replacing him.

“This is another example of the staff not serving the president well and the weakness of the Paul Ryan speakership,” a source close to President Trump told Breitbart. “This calls into question once again the speaker’s commitment to supporting Donald Trump and his agenda.”

“Speaker Ryan proved today that he does not have the best interests of the President at heart,” another source close to the president reportedly said. “He sold out the president and showed his word can be taken with a grain of salt. There is only one course of action that should be taken to move past this catastrophe and that is the swift removal of Paul Ryan from the speakership.”

Trump is reportedly very frustrated with Ryan, who he feels he has saved many times already. In fact, some believe the only reason conservatives kept Ryan as Speaker after Trump won the election is that the president appeared to like him. But Trump is not likely to maintain those warm feelings now.

Apparently, discussion about replacing Ryan has gotten far enough for alternative names to be thrown around—including House Freedom Caucus chairman Rep. Mark Meadows and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Sean Spicer would not comment on the matter.

“The president believes Speaker Ryan has worked very hard to repeal and replace Obamacare and replace it with a patient centric healthcare system that lowers costs and increases choices,” he said in an email to Breitbart on Thursday. It’s clear he kept things intentionally vague.