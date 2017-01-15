Patriotic Bikes Take To The Highway With Massive Announcement For Trump’s Inauguration

With Donald Trump’s inauguration just a few days away, Bikers for Trump are gearing up to fight against liberals planning to ruin the ceremony with protests and roadblocks.

According to reports from The US Herald, Bikers For Trump is set to be the largest pro-Trump demonstration during the inauguration. Chris Cox, the founder of the biker group, fought with the National Park Service to get the permits that are necessary for the gathering after he was told that all public space permits had already been granted to anti-Trump groups.

Cox told reporters that 5,000 bikers are expected to show up for the event, making it the largest pro-Trump event thus far. The group will also host speakers and musical performers at John Marshall Park, near the U.S. Capitol Building and the parade route. Cox said he is not expecting any trouble.

“I’m confident the police have learned from Arizona, Chicago and a lot of other places where things got out of hand,” he said. “I think it will be a lot like Cleveland and they will have beaucoup police presence.”

This came after protest group DisruptJ20 announced plans to kick off their anti-Trump demonstrations this week by holding a dance party outside of Mike Pence’s house.

“We are planning to shut down the inauguration, that’s the short of it,” Legba Carrefour, a spokesman for the group, told reporters. “We’re pretty literal about that, we are trying to create citywide paralysis on a level that I don’t think has been seen in D.C. before. We’re trying to shut down pretty much every ingress into the city as well as every checkpoint around the actual inauguration parade route.”

