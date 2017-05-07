Patriot In Pickup Truck Meets Protesters Blocking Road… Chaos Ensues [WATCH]

On May Day, protesters took to the streets to stir up chaos in the name of ‘workers’ rights.’ Cities across the nation hosted protests, but one particular protest in North Carolina took an interesting turn when one man and his diesel-powered Dodge Ram decided not to let protesters stand in his way.

According to local reporters, a large group of protesters was blocking a street in downtown Durham, right in front of when Durham County jail, when the truck approached. The group attempted to block the driver with their bodies, but he refused to stop, proceeding slowly forward and revving his engine

“There were kids there and people with different mobilities that were not able to pick up and move,” Christine Hawn, a safety marshal on the scene, told reporters.

Before anyone could stop the truck, it had sped off into the distance. The protesters continued marching with signs and banners.