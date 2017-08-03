PATHETIC: Trump Must Take Care Of Obama’s Unpaid Bills

Even though Barack Obama left the White House more than 6 months ago, President Trump is being forced to pick up his tab. One of the worst parts of Obamacare is insurance companies pulling out of the program because they’re losing billions. Now, some of those companies are saying the Federal government still owes millions in payments to a program designed to stabilize the Affordable Care Act.

Health insurers have reportedly filed nearly two dozen lawsuits, “raising the prospect that the Trump administration will have to bankroll a program the GOP has pilloried as an insurer bailout,” Politico writes. Insurers are owed more than $8 billion in payments—a tab that is only expected to grow.

“[The Obama administration] repeatedly assured us it was there and it would be a clear obligation of the government,” said Tom Policelli, CEO of Minuteman Health, which is among the insurers suing the government over the shortfall. “Even the federal government is subject to the rules.”

Meanwhile, President Trump has threatened to pull billions in funding from a separate Affordable Care Act subsidy program that he’s labeled as a “bailout” for insurers.

