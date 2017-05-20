Pat Buchanan Makes Chris Matthews Sorry He Ever Uttered The Words Trump And Russia, After Spreading False Claims

Chris Matthews is one of MSNBC’s most aggressive liberal reporters, but in a recent segment, he was forced to silence to by Pat Buchanan who called him on his lies.

Matthews claimed that Trump committed “obstruction” of justice by firing Comey. Apparently, it is unacceptable for the President to do anything about Comey’s reckless behavior because of a rumored connection with Russia.

“This has been going on ten months they’ve been investigating Trump, they’ve got this cloud that he’s Putin’s puppet over Donald Trump for ten months, haven’t found a since connection, no collusion at all has been proven,” Buchanan responded. “Seventeen intelligence agencies say Russians interfered with our election…how can you say there’s nothing there? Well, because they haven’t produced [evidence].”

“Seventeen agencies said [Russia was] colluding to help get our election,” Matthews began.

“They didn’t say collusion at all,” Buchanan responded. “They said they were hacking. Did Trump hack? No.”

What do you think? Is Buchanan absolutely right?