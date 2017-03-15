This Park Rapist Attacks Young Jogger, Watch What Happens Next

Kelly Herron is a marathoner-in-training from Seattle, Washington. Last Sunday, she was four miles into her run when she stopped in the Golden Gardens Park restroom for a bathroom break. That’s when things spun out of control.

After entering the bathroom, Herron was ambushed by a man who had been hiding in a nearby stall. She later shared her experience on social media, describing how she fought back by clawing his face, punching him back, and never giving up. Fortunately, her strength paid off and she was able to lock her attacker in the bathroom until police arrived.

During an interview with ABC7, Herron said she first got suspicious when she was drying her hands. That intuitive feeling quickly escalated to a fight on the bathroom floor.

“That was the only thing that was motivating me,” she told reporters. “I cannot be raped by this guy in this place.”

Herron credits her strength to a self-defense class she recently took.

“I learned to put your hard bones in soft fleshy places,” she commented. “So I just started beating the side of his head with the side of my hand.”

Herron hopes her story inspires other women, and she encourages women in similar situations to “be loud and fight back as hard as you possibly can.”

As it turns out, the 40-year-old man who attacked Herron was registered sex offender Gary Steiner. Police described Steiner as a “danger to the community.”