Parents Of Imprisoned North Korean Boy Blame Obama For Sons Critical Condition

Earlier this week, 22-year-old Ohio native Otto Warmbier was released from North Korea after being in a coma for more than a year. Now, his parents are speaking out against President Barack Obama for virtually nothing to help their son.

On Thursday, Fred Warmbier, the young man’s father, held a press conference and slammed North Korea for inflicting neurological damage on his son.

“Even if you believe their explanation of botulism and a sleeping pill – and we don’t – there is no excuse for any civilized nation to have kept his condition secret and denied him top-notch medical care for so long,” Warmbier said. “There’s no excuse for the way the North Koreans treated our son and the way they have treated so many others.”

Warmbier told reporters that the family was “advised by the [Obama] administration to take a low profile while they worked to get his release.”

This approach was an obvious failure, and the family started to go public after Trump was elected.

When asked if he feels Obama did not do enough to bring Otto home, Warmbier responded, “I think the results speak for themselves.”