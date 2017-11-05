Papa John’s Announces The Worst News NFL Could Receive

The national anthem protests are threatening to take down the NFL from the inside out. Papa John’s the official pizza sponsor of the NFL, is now in the process of trying to decide whether or not to drop the NFL. Papa John’s said it’s re-evaluating its business relationship with the NFL, while founder and CEO John Schnatter voiced his frustration over the league’s inability to fully deal with the situation concerning the protests (via WSJ):

Papa John’s International Inc. is evaluating its National Football League sponsorship in the wake of declining television football viewership, which the company has blamed in part on the national anthem protests that have roiled the league this season. Top executives at the pizza chain said they are in weekly discussions with the NFL about the returns their advertising dollars are generating and that they will see how the rest of the football season plays out before making any big decisions. But they say consumers’ shift to digital channels is leading them to completely rethink the way they advertise. “We have to evaluate our reliance on partnerships that are TV-focused, like the NFL,” Papa John’s Chief Marketing Officer Brandon Rhoten said in an interview on Friday, two days after the company reported that falling TV viewership of NFL games hurt the company’s third-quarter sales. Total NFL ratings through the first seven weeks of the season declined by 5% compared with last year and by about 15% versus the same stretch in 2015, which was a strong season for the league.

NFL ratings have dropped 18% since 2013, what was once a Sunday staple for America has become one of the more divisive brands in the country. Maybe this will wake the owners up, I can’t believe they haven’t made it mandatory for the players to stand up, sponsors are about to pull money, ratings are down, what more do you need in order to make a change?