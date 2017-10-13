P Diddy Claims Starting His Own All-Black Football League And Giving Players More Privileges Is NFL’s Solution

Liberals are getting increasingly upset that Trump seems to have the upper hand on this NFL debate, from the declining NFL rating, to the suspension of hyper left wing ESPN employee Jamele Hill, America is speaking up on how they truly feel about players and those in the public eye, who disrespect the flag.

Puffy Daddy however, decided that instead of just honoring the flag, he is considering just starting his own football league.

I did have a dream to own a NFL team but now my dream is to own our own league! — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) October 11, 2017

This coming after the news that Goodell is going to take steps to ensure that all players stand for the anthem and the flag, apparently that is so much to ask for that some would speculate on making a whole new league just to avoid the anthem ceremony.

Have freedom to be a great human and protest for your people without being demonized for your beliefs as a KING!! NEW DREAM ALERT!!!! — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) October 11, 2017

What Combs is leaving out is that the NFL in no way prevents it’s players from “being themselves”, or from protesting, the issue at hand is that the protest is directly disrespecting our flag and our country. Any of these famous, rich, NFL players with platforms have to ability and the right to protest and participate politically in any appropriate way.

Combs is also referring to “our league” as a league of just black players, which is an incredibly racist and exclusionary idea. It stands in complete contrast to the dream of Martin Luther King Jr. His life’s work was to desegregate the country and have black and white children playing together, all that just to have Mr. Combs segregate sports again just so the black players in his league are free to disrespect the flag and our anthem all they want.

But most sane people realize Combs is going nowhere. The NFL’s ratings are down and they’re down because mainstream America is tired of the disrespect to our flag.

Combs really thinks making an entire league dedicated to Kaepernick-inspired protests is going to win those viewers over? Keep dreaming, Diddy!