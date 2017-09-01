OUTRAGEOUS: What Texas Democrats Do Instead Of Helping Harvey Victims Speaks Volumes About Them
by ago0
The group Texas Young Democrats has decided that instead of lending their efforts to help victims of Hurricane Harvey, they are going to protest President Trump’s arrival in Houston.
We don't need your luck, @realDonaldTrump. #StayAwayFromMyState pic.twitter.com/ASuDQAmvsf
— Texas Young Dems (@TexasYDs) August 29, 2017
Currently about 70 protestors and 5 Trump supporters outside the Austin DPS office ready to greet DJT. #ReadyToResist
— Texas Young Dems (@TexasYDs) August 29, 2017
Do they really this is the time for this?
Should they be helping instead of protesting?