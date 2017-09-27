Outraged Steelers Black Coach Blows Up Villanueva For Standing During National Anthem, Fans Get Villanueva An Unexpected Revenge

Coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers mentioned in a statement that he had hoped for “100 percent” from his players in helping him protest during the National Anthem on Sunday’s NFL game.

Tomlin stated, “You know, these are very divisive times for our country and for us as a football team it’s about us remaining solid. We’re not going to be divided by anything said by anyone.” He continued, “[I told our players] if you feel the need to do anything I’m going to be supportive of that — as Americans you have that right. But whatever we do we’re going to do 100 percent, we’re going to do together. We’re not going to let divisive times or divisive individuals affect our agenda.”

Alejandro Villanueva did three tours in Afghanistan and refused to disrespect the flag on Sunday. It is sad that his teammates, even his coach, are making him feel sorry about having done what he believed to be the right thing to do.

“I was looking for 100% participation. We were gonna be respectful of our football team. Many of them were not going to accept the words of the President, so we decided to not take the field,” said Tomlin.

That should pour oil on the fire.

