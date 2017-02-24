Outrage Sparks After Melania Trump Caught Doing This… Look Closely

The Academy Awards are taking place on Sunday and you can almost bet liberal Hollywood is going to use the opportunity to disrespect President Donald Trump. That won’t matter much to the Trumps, though. They will be busy hosting their first big ball in the White House on Sunday at the very same time the award ceremony is airing.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer reminded the public of that this week when he asked if the president will be watching the Oscars ceremony. The event is the Governors’ Ball, part of the National Governor Association’s winter meeting in Washington, and it will be hosted by Melania.

“Mrs. Trump looks forward to putting on a phenomenal event,” Spicer confirmed. “And the first lady’s put a lot of time into this event that’s going to occur, welcome our nation’s governor to the capital and I have a feeling that that’s what the president and the first lady are going to focused on, on Sunday night. And so we’ll go from there.”

In the same press conference, San Francisco Chronicle columnist Debra Sunders asked Spicer why he thinks so many celebrities speak out against Trump.

“I have no idea, it’s a free country,” Spicer replied. “I think Hollywood is known for being rather far to the left in its opinion.”

