Outrage After Melania Trump Caught Doing THIS At Midnight Mass

Once again, First Lady Melania Trump has become the target of liberal outrage for doing virtually nothing. This time, Democrats are upset that she wore a mini dress to a midnight mass service in Florida on Christmas.

Daily Mail reported that Melania was photographed arriving at the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea at about 10:30 PM on Christmas Eve with her husband, President-Elect Donald Trump. The two had married in the same church eleven years before.

Melania was reportedly wearing a miniskirt and high heels as she spoke to the minister outside of the church. It didn’t take long for classless liberals to begin attacking Melania on social media, claiming she looked like an ‘escort.’ Of courses, this is in direct opposition to their usual rhetoric about not “slut-shaming” someone.

Throughout Trump’s presidential campaign, Melania was repeatedly attacked for being a former model and an attractive woman. It’s amazing that they would attack a woman for showing her faith by going to church—which many of them declined to do themselves.

What do you think? Will Melania be a First Lady than Michelle ever was?