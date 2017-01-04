Outrage After Melania Caught Doing THIS On New Years – Watch Closely

After eight years of having Michelle Obama as our nation’s first lady, many Americans are welcoming Melania Trump to the White House. Melania is beautiful, elegant, and invested in the success of this country.

The Daily Caller reported that Melania arrived at New Years Eve party at her husband’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida wearing a stunning black stress that has everyone talking. Melania looked absolutely stunning bringing in 2017—and even liberals are giving her credit for it.

Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump also attended the part, as did Hollywood A-lister Sylvester Stallone and his wife. When asked about his New Year’s resolution, Trump was quick to respond.

“Make American Great Again,” he commented. “Okay? I’ll do that one.”

The Trumps also caught national attention on Christmas, when they were photographed arriving at the Church of Bethesda-by-the-Sea at 10:30 PM on Christmas Eve. The Episcopal Church is the same they married in eleven years ago.