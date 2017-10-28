OUCH: Cowboys Damontre Moore Makes A Move So Sick At The End Of Anthem That He Got Instantly Fired

Jerry Jones has delivered on the promise that he made to cut anybody from his team who disrespects the American flag, and our national anthem ceremony. Damontre Moore was released by the Dallas Cowboys for raising a fist at the end of the national anthem ceremony.

The Cowboys have publicly stated that cutting Moore was strictly a football decision, but I think we can all see what really happened.

“We had to make a roster move and we just felt like the best decision for our team was to release Damontre Moore,” Garrett told reporters, per Pro Football Talk.

Moore recently was involved in an altercation in a nightclub, but the Cowboys have stated that they are sure that he wasn’t at fault and that it had no impact on their decision to release him.

The Giants drafted Moore in 2013 and after three years with the team, he signed with the Cowboys in the offseason, but was suspended for the first two games of the season due to violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

NFL owners are starting to see how bad the anthem protests are for business and they are starting to do something about it. People don’t want football for politics, and for the last year whenever the topic of the NFL comes up in conversation, anthem protests do too, and the owners are sick of it.

The television ratings are down, people are boycotting the games, and nobody is buying merchandise, owners need to take control of their teams and start making a statement that those who protest and those who disrespect the flag, and use our national anthem ceremony as a political platform, will be released.

If you want to be a social activist, fine, do that, but you can’t do that while being an NFL player.