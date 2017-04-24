O’Reilly’s Hot Chocolate Accuser Finally Shows Her Face… You Will Laugh

Now that Bill O’Reilly has been officially cut loose from Fox News, liberals have initiated an active smear campaign against him regarding sexual harassment. Lisa Bloom, the attorney representing the alleged victims, have been on a mission to take O’Reilly down.

Now, a new rumor has surfaced that O’Reilly used to refer to one of his black co-workers at “Hot Chocolate.” In what was presented as an “exclusive” interview by the ridiculous ABC daytime talk show The View, hosts Joy Behar and Whoopi Goldberg welcomed Perquita Burgess to the show to talk about her “experience.”

Burgess claims Bill used to go by her desk and make grunting sounds at her. She also claims that in one incident, they were in the elevator together when O’Reilly told her, “Looking good, there, girl.”

“And the hairs rose on the back of my neck because I knew the grunting and groaning was going on,” Burgess told hosts. “So after that, I was on the defense.”

“He would always come around my desk and leer at me, look me up and down, checking out my cleavage and making me uncomfortable. He had no reason to be near my desk at all,” Perquita added. “It was like street harassment in the office.”

Perquita also claims O’Reilly called her, “Hot chocolate.”

“But he didn’t look at me when he said it,” she added. “I didn’t respond. I was mortified because not only was it sexual, I look that as a very plantation-al remark.”