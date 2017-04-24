O’Reilly Released One Last Video Just As He Was Getting Fired To Warn Us About… [VIDEO]

Last week, millions of Fox News fans were shocked when it was announced that Bill O’Reilly was officially getting the boot. The decision came after numerous sexual harassment claims against him were leaked to the public.

Now, footage from an older episode of The O’Reilly Factor has resurfaced, and the warning the prime-time host issues is chilling.

O’Reilly warned the American public that Muslim extremist groups were training within our border and that there are Muslim guerrilla warfare training camps inside our country. O’Reilly was one of the only hosts brave enough to discuss these controversial topics, and we hope Fox News finds a replacement who is as fearless in his coverage.