O’Reilly Get’s Hit With Sucker Punch Right After Getting Fired… It’s Getting Worse

On Wednesday, millions of Fox News fans were devastated on Wednesday when Bill O’Reilly was fired from Fox News. Within minutes, things got worse for O’Reilly, when two new accusers came forward with new claims of sexual harassment.

The first to step up was Fox News contributor Jehmu Greene, who claims the harassment began in 2007 when O’Reilly told her to show more cleavage before she appeared on his show. Two years later, she alleges that O’Reilly took her out to dinner to celebrate a personal achievement of hers at the network. Greene says that when they arrived at the restaurant, O’Reilly told her that while she might want to “break his bank” on her meal choice, he was more interested in “breaking her back.”

“I don’t think that these comments were focused from a sexual standpoint,” Greene says. “I think they were more of a power standpoint to put me in my place.”

Another accuser to speak out was Caroline Heldman, who has occasionally made guest appearances on Fox through the years. Heldman claims she was subjected to “sex discrimination and retaliation” by O’Reilly. Now, she is being represented by Lisa Bloom, who is also representing the other ‘victims.’

O’Reilly has maintained his innocence through the whole scandal. He also offered Fox News his best wishes.

“Over the past 20 years at Fox News, I have been extremely proud to launch and lead one of the most successful news programs in history, which has consistently informed and entertained millions of Americans and significantly contributed to building Fox into the dominant news network in television,” O’Reilly said in a brief statement. “It is tremendously disheartening that we part ways due to completely unfounded claims. But that is the unfortunate reality many of us in the public eye must live with today.”