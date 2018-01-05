Oregon Citizens Insanely Freaking Out Because Putting Gas On Their Own Is Too Dangerous [LOOK]

Citizens of the great state of Oregon are up in arms on social media over a new law being passed that would allow people to pump their own gas.

The law was passed through the state legislature in May and signed in June, and it will allow people in counties with less than 40,000 residents to pump their own gas, and for some reason, people are really mad about it.

The law started taking effect on January 1st of this new year and in rural parts of Oregon people are very upset about the change. Full service gas stations have been around in Oregon since 1951 and people are not ready for things to change.

A local CBS affiliate in Medford, Ore., asked its viewers on Facebook about the new law – the responses have ranged from anger to confusion.

“I don’t even know HOW to pump gas and I am 62, native Oregonian…..I say NO THANKS! I don’t want to smell like gasoline!” one woman wrote in a comment on a survey the new station posted Dec. 29.

“It is safer for people, if a station attendant does the service. The only advantage of pumping the gas yourself, would be paying a few cents less a gallon. Getting older, and being disabled, I’d rather have the help!” another person wrote, noting there are times when attendants are welcomed.

Then there were those on the side of reality who understood how ridiculous it was that people were complaining about having to pump their own gas.

“It’s official. Oregon is full of mentally defective, full grown children, incapable of the most mundane of adult task,” wrote one person whose reaction was a common one on the thread.

The people of Oregon are such babies for complaining about this, for one it doesn’t even apply to some counties, and for two most people do this on a semi-daily basis in other states, it’s not a big deal.