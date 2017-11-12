One Year After Elections, Latino Trump Voters Have A Speech No One Expected

The overwhelming narrative that exists surrounding the latino voters and Trump is that they don’t like each other, Trump doesn’t like latinos, and in turn, they don’t like or vote for Trump, but apparently that isn’t as true as mainstream media would like us to believe.

In radio interviews conducted by MSNBC, latinos who voted for Trump was interviewed so they could be asked if they approve of the job Trump is doing thus far, and the interviewers were surprised by the response.

Check out the transcript when Soboroff, a MSNBC reporter, interviews a latino Trump voter who hosts a radio show.

“Are you still happy with the way that you voted and the way that he’s doing?” Soboroff asked the radio host.

“Yes, especially in the economy,” he responded. “We are growing at 3.1 percent.”

“What surprised me most when I was here last time, so many of your listeners called in and said to me, ‘it doesn’t matter that I’m Latino, it doesn’t matter that Donald Trump has insulted so many members of my race,’” Soboroff recalled. “I wanna know, a year later, do people out there, do your listeners feel the same way?”

“I feel way way way better with this president than before he was president,” one listener said. “I will vote for him again.”

Soboroff asked a listener how he felt about Trump ending DACA, and the listener countered that Trump did not specifically end DACA, but allowed it to expire under Obama’s rule.

“I voted for Donald Trump … and at this point in my life I am not sorry,” a female listener said. “I am very proud of Donald Trump to be my president.”

Trump does a lot to help the working class, which in a lot of cases includes working class, latino families, don’t be fooled by the narratives of mainstream liberal media.