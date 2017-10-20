One Of The US’ Biggest Decisions Is Happening As Illegal Teen Crossed Border To Get Abortion

A Texas judge must make a decision on Wednesday whether or not the state will allow an illegal, teenage immigrant to get an abortion, a case which will have serious ramifications for the future.

If the abortion is allowed to go though, it sets a precedent that illegal immigrants can come over to the United States to get a free abortion whenever they don’t want to carry their pregnancy to term and they can’t afford an abortion in their home countries.

Even though the 17 year-old illegal immigrant got a judicial wavier that would allow her, a minor, to get an abortion in the U.S. the officers who were detaining the illegal immigrant refused to take her to an abortion clinic, an American Civil Liberties Union lawyer, Rochelle Garza told The Associated Press on Tuesday. She did not make public the girls name or country or origin to protect her identity.

“I feel like they are trying to coerce me to carry my pregnancy to term,” the girl told a federal court earlier in October, explaining that she was taken to a crisis pregnancy center instead of an abortion clinic.

The ACLU backs the young girls claim, saying the Department of Health and Human Services denied her constitutional rights by denying her access to an abortion.

That’s not how Texas attorneys see it though. She is an illegal immigrant and therefore has no constitutional right to an abortion Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ruling in the girl’s favor “will create a right to abortion for anyone on earth who enters the U.S. illegally,” Paxton said. “And with that right, countless others undoubtedly would follow. Texas must not become a sanctuary state for abortions,” he added.

The ruling has major implications for illegal immigration going forward. One of our goals if we want to reduce illegal immigration is to reduce the incentive immigrants have to come here illegally, denying this abortion would be a step in the right direction.