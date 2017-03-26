One Major Obstacle Stands Between Trump and Construction of the Border Wall.

Nearly all of the land along the Texas border is privately held – much of it by people whose families have been in the region for generations – and buying their land won’t be easy, as Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama discovered. Lawyers for both administrations fought in court with private landowners.

Obama’s efforts to buy privately held land in the Rio Grande Valley have carried over into Trump’s term.The Trump administration appears to be preparing for the legal fight and included a request for more lawyers to handle such cases in its budget proposal.

Spicer said this past week the administration would “take the steps necessary” to fulfill Trump’s promise to secure the southern border.