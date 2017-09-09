One-Half Of The Famous Country Duo Montgomery Gentry Died In A Helicopter Crash

According to LEX 18, who is associated with NBC, Troy Gentry was killed on Friday in a helicopter accident in Medford, New Jersey.

Montgomery Gentry’s other half Eddie Montgomery has been reported to have not been inside of the helicopter when it crashed at the Flying W Airport.

All of the band’s upcoming concerts have been cancelled.

This statement has recently been released, “It is with great sadness that we confirm that Troy Gentry, half of the popular country duo, Montgomery Gentry, was tragically killed in a helicopter crash,” the statement said. “…Details of the crash are unknown. Troy Gentry’s family wishes to acknowledge all of the kind thoughts and prayers, and asks for privacy at this time.”

You may recognize this duo for their hit song “My Town.” Troy Gentry was sonly 50-years-old.

This is so sad. Let’s send our support to the family.

Will you send your prayers to friends and family?