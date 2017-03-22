Ole’ Glory Bill Passes, The Pledge Of Allegiance Is Now Going To Be…

In the past few years, we’ve seen schools abandoning the Pledge of Allegiance in an effort to be ‘politically correct.’ Apparently, saying the words ‘under God’ is too offensive to some. Now, an Oklahoma bill is pushing back on this. The state has just introduced a bill requiring students to recite the Pledge each morning before school.

The measure has already passed through the house. HB 2277, authored by State Rep. Terry O’Donnell, requires Oklahoma students to recite the pledge once a day instead of once a week. The statute also authorizes an exemption for students “who do not wish to participate.”

O’Donnell believes the measure will help remind American students of the loyalty, dedication, and courage that has kept America great.

“With all of the inflated political rhetoric, demonstrations, and protests going on around the country, our school children need to understand that the current turmoil is not normal in America,” he commented. “The Pledge of Allegiance symbolizes the unity and shared values of all Americans which we can never allow school children to forget.’

What do you think? Do you support the measure?