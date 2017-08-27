It’s Official: President Trump Finally Pardons Sheriff Joe Arpaio

The White House has just released a statement that says President Donald Trump has pardoned Sheriff Joe Arpaio from Maricopa County, Arizona. Arpaio has been a long time supporter of Trump because they both agreed on an immigration policy.

He faced a long 26 years in office before voters kicked him out. The Sheriff was also facing up to 6 months in prison for not following court orders, which stated that he could no longer detain people he thought were illegal immigrants in this country.

At Trump’s Phoenix rally, when asked if they liked Joe Arpaio, the crowd cheered in unison. Trump then said, “He should have had a jury, but I’ll make a prediction: I think he’s going to be just fine.”

However, days later the White House issued this following statement: