The Officer Who Stopped Manhattan’s Terrorist Is Even More Of A Hero Than We Thought

According to the NY Post, Sayfullo Saipov is in the hospital boasting about his terrorist attack and showing no remorse:

The Uzbek man who carried out an ISIS-inspired attack by mowing down tourists along a Big Apple bike path has shown no remorse – and was practically boastful about it, a senior official told NBC News.

Sayfullo Habibullaevic Saipov, 29, remained in critical but stable condition at Bellevue Hospital on Wednesday after undergoing surgery.

A police officer shot him in the stomach after he jumped out of a rental truck holding realistic-looking pistols that turned out to be a paintball and pellet guns.

He has refused to answer an initial round of questions, according to the network.

A little background about the cop who shot the terrorist in the stomach:

NYPD Officer Ryan Nash was out on a routine call — to locate an emotionally disturbed person — when suddenly he came face to face with a terrorist committing the worst massacre in New York City in years.

Nash, 28, who is stationed in the 1st Precinct, stopped the killing spree by shooting Sayfullo Saipov near Stuyvesant High School at Chamber and West streets on Tuesday, police sources said.

Saipov shouted “Allahu akbar!” — Arabic for “God is great!” — after allegedly ramming a Home Depot rental pickup truck into people along a bike path, killing eight. He then whipped out two weapons — which turned out to be a paintball gun and a pellet gun — as he ran from his smashed truck.

Nash gave chase, drew his weapon and opened fire, bringing down the 29-year-old suspect before he could do any more harm, law enforcement sources said.

The fast-acting cop has been on the job for more than five years with more than 50 arrests to his credit, sources said.

This man could have potentially saved the lives of many more people, lets give this officer our support.