October 10th: The Possible Date When North Korea Will Provoke US By Launching Missiles

North Korea has been known to test their missiles on holidays and this week marks two important dates for them, the anniversary of their first nuclear test and the anniversary of the foundation of the ruling Worker’s Party of Korea.

America has been warned that October 10th marks the anniversary of the Worker’s Party of Korea. This could be the day that North Korea decides to taunt the U.S. with their nuclear capabilities.

“There is a clarity of purpose in what Kim Jong Un is doing. I don’t think he’s done,” stated Yong Suk Lee, the deputy assistant director of the CIA’s Korea Mission Center. “In fact, I told my own staff [that] Oct. 10th is the Korean Workers Party founding day. That’s Tuesday in North Korea, but Monday – the Columbus Day holiday – in the United States. So stand by your phones.”

“I have a feeling that they’re ready [for provocation] and they’re biding their time … for the most adverse impact,” Lee told Fox News Monday.

“They are preparing for new tests of a long-range missile. They even gave us mathematical calculations that they believe prove that their missile can hit the west coast of the United States,” Anton Morozov reportedly said.

“They have a strategic game plan,” Lee said, dismissing the idea that North Korea simply “throws a tantrum” and launches missile tests.

As North Korea develops their nuclear program, Trump boldly proclaimed to Kim that if provoked, he will “totally destroy” North Korea.

