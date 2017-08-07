Obscene Accusations Hit Conservative Host Eric Bolling, Fox News Promptly Makes Definitive Action

This week, a Fox News spokesperson announced that “Eric Bolling has been suspended pending the results of an investigation, which is currently underway.”

On Friday, a report surfaced that the Fox News host sent pictures of his “genitalia” to two co-workers. The images were sent years ago to women Bolling had worked with at the media outlet.

Bolling was quick to deny the accusations against him. His attorney, Michael J. Bowe, said, “Mr. Bolling recalls no such inappropriate communications, does not believe he sent any such communications, and will vigorously pursue his legal remedies for any false and defamatory accusations that are made.”

The story resulted in a full investigation into the matter.

“Fox says there will be rotating hosts replacing Bolling during the review on his 5 pm weekday show The Specialists and Sat show Cashin’ in,” David Folkenflik announced on Twitter.

Bolling has yet to comment on the issue since the announcement of his suspension, but this is just the latest in a string of controversies the network has faced this year.