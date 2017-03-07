Obama’s Wiretapping Scandal Just Blew Wide Open… Devastating Proof Leaks

On Saturday, President Donald Trump caused an uproar when he accused Barack Obama of wiretapping his phones at Trump Tower during the 2016 presidential election. Obama was quick to release a statement denying those accusations, claiming he had never ordered wiretapping to be conducted on an American citizen.

Yesterday, that claim was proven to be an utter lie.

The Gateway Pundit reported that WikiLeaks has released a list of individuals who were wire-tapped by Obama’s Administration. Here is that list:

– A private climate change strategy meeting between UN Secretary General Ban Ki-Moon and German Chancellor Angela Merkel

– Chief of Staff of UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for long-term interception on his Swiss phone

– Director of the World Trade Organization (WTO) Johann Human on his Swiss phone

– Italian diplomatic cables detailing how Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu implored Italy’s Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi to mend his relationship with Obama

– Top EU and Japanese Trade ministers discussing red lines to stop U.S. “extorting” them at the WTO Doha grounds

– Five other top EU officials for long interception on their French, Austrian, and Belgian phone numbers

– Phones of Italy’s ambassador to NATO and other top Italian officials

– Details of a critical private meeting between French president Nicolas Sarkozy, Merkel, and Berluson

Obama’s DOJ also wire-tapped journalists in 2013, including a Fox News reporter named James Rosen and his family as well as members of the Associated Press.

