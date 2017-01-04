Obama’s Transgender Rule Just Overthrown In Court… His Plan Is Getting Dismantled As We Speak

According to reports, the Texas Attorney General just won a nationwide injunction to block an Obamacare mandate that requires taxpayers to help pay for “transgender reassignment surgeries” and abortions.

Originally, the new rule, which defined “sex” as a “state of mind” was set to take effect on January 1. On Saturday, a federal district court judge granted Attorney General Ken Paxton a temporary injunction to stop the new rules on the grounds that it would have forced the Employees Retirement System of Texas to amend its insurance coverage terms to provide for reassignment surgeries. There are about 500,000 employees in the state with the coverage that would be affected.

The Department of Health and Human Services has been pushing to define “sex” as a “state of mind” rather than a “biological fact.”

A statement on the matter was released by the Texas Attorney General on Sunday, saying that “The Obama administration is attempting to redefine the law so that the term ‘sex’ means one’s ‘internal sense of gender which may be male, female, neither or a combination of male and female,’ even though the president lacks the authority to rewrite the law.’”

“This runs roughshod over laws in Texas and other states that protect the independent medical judgment of doctors, which ensures the integrity of the doctor-patient relationship,” Paxton argued. “This striking example of federal overreach under Obamacare would force many doctors, hospitals and other healthcare providers in Texas to participate in sex-reassignment surgeries and treatments, even if it violates their best medical judgment or their religious beliefs. I will always fight to protect the constitutional rights of Texans.”

This rule is just one part of Obama’s lengthy “gender fluidity” mandate, which also forces school districts to allow students to use bathrooms and lockers rooms that are consistent with the gender identity they associate with. If they refuse, they risk losing federal funding.