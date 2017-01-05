Obamas Do Sickening Thing Right After They Step Off The Plane… Watch Closely

On Monday, the Obama family arrived in Washington D.C. from their two-week vacation in Hawaii. The first family is now approaching their final weeks in the White House—and they don’t look very happy about it.

Daily Mail was the first to comment on the fact that both Sasha and Malia Obama looked miserable as they left. This will likely be the last time they arrive at the Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on Air Force One. They will no longer experience the lavish lifestyle their parents have indulged in.

Barack and Michelle reportedly walked behind the girls, wearing black and gray clothing that gave them the appearance of going to a funeral. This is a stark contrast to the Obamas we saw in their 16 days on the Island. The family rented a multi-million dollar mansion and were spotted heading to the gym, playing golf with friends, and dining out at expensive restaurants.

The Washington Times reports that taxpayers have spent at least $35 million on Obama’s Hawaiian vacations alone since he entered the White House. These monumental costs help to pay for the security entourage Obama brings with him to each of his fancy dinners and travel costs for everyone involved.

“The Secret Service and the Air Force are being abused by unnecessary travel,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said. “Unnecessary presidential travel for fundraising and luxury vacations on the taxpayers’ dime would be a good target for reform for the incoming Trump administration.”

It’s no longer the Obamas are bummed…their free ride is almost over. What do you think? Are you ready for the Obamas to be out of the White House once and for all?