Obama’s Sick 300 Million Dollar Secret Just Leaked To The Public… Spread This

As we get farther and farther from the Obama era more and more seems to come out about things that were done under his administration that were not made public knowledge — despite the fact that many policies enacted were things that the public has a right to know. Whether it be public surveillance or unreported spending the problem is clear — the Obama administration wasn’t always honest with what it was up to. Recently though, something big came out. With more the Conservative Tribune reports:

Conservative Tribune reported that in his letter to the Secretary of Defense, Inspector General John Sopko wrote that roughly half of the U.S. taxpayer-funded Afghan National Defense and Security Forces troops deployed to the volatile Helmand province actually “do not exist.” He revealed that these “ghost” soldiers and police were still getting paid handsomely, even though they do not exist, meaning that Obama was literally flushing away hundreds of millions of tax dollars.

Sopko was alerted to this by the police chief of the Taliban-infested Helmand Province, who said that roughly 26,000 military and security troops are “ghost troops.”

“There are around 10,000 police personnel in the structure of police force in Helmand plus 16,000 army soldiers along with public protection forces and border security forces. According to my information, 40 to 50 percent of the force did not exist physically when we asked for help during operations,” the chief explained. “Salaries of ghost soldiers had been received during the past eight months and the money has gone to personal accounts.”

When looking into this issue, officials found 400 non-existent troops who have since been removed from the list of salaried service members. This effectively means that American taxpayers have spent more than $70 billion to “recruit, train, equip, house, feed, supply, and pay the salaries” of Afghan troops, half of whom don’t even exist.

“We’ve been raising this concern about ghosts going back a number of years,” Sopko said. “Actually I want to say we heard about it from (Afghan President) Ashraf Ghani years ago, before he became president, he warned me about ‘ghosts,’ so we started looking three years ago.”

“What we’re talking about are policemen, Afghan policemen, Afghan military, Afghan civil servants who don’t exist or they have multiple identity cards and we’re paying their salaries,” he explained.

“By ‘we’ I mean the United States and the international community. And we started finding out that we had no capacity to measure the number of soldiers, teachers, doctors, military people who we are paying their salaries.”