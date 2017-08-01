Obama’s ‘Secret War Room’ To Destroy Trump Discovered Two Miles Away From WH

Barack Obama rocked Washington when he left the White House and moved just two miles away. He claimed he was staying in Washington D.C. so his daughter Sasha could finish high school there, it has now become clear he had very different intentions.

The Gateway Pundit reported one-time aide to former President Bill Clinton Dick Morris revealed that Obama and group of aides have set up a “secret war room” tasked with stopping President Donald Trump. The war room reportedly holds two conference calls daily to go over media talking points, with a focus on health care.

These calls are held at 8:30 and 9:45, and Kathleen Sebelius, former Health and Human Services head and Andrew Slavitt, former head of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services are both active in the secret group.

This isn’t the first time details about this war room have leaked. Two months ago, it was revealed that former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett moved in with the former first family to take down the current administration.

