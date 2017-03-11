Obama’s Secret Service Stabs Him In The Back, Blows Wiretapping Scandal Wide Open

According to former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino, the Trump Tower wiretapping scandal, otherwise known as Obamagate, is about to blow wide open.

The best-selling author also told fans that he intends to share information on the Obama administration this week.

“It’s time,” he tweeted, with the hashtag #Obamagate.

Bongino worked for the administrations of former President George W. Bush and Barack Obama, serving in the Presidential Protection division. Throughout 2016, he was frequently interviewed on cable news shows. He is most famous for his confrontation with CNN’s Don Lemon in defense of Trump—an exchange that was so heated Trump tweeted him about it.

Bongino claims that Trump’s Secret Service protection probably did electronic countermeasure sweeps to check for listening devices and found the bugs. He argues that the media is too busy trying to twist the story against President Trump to realize this is the most likely scenario.

What do you think? Do you agree with Bongino?