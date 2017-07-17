Obama’s Secret: Another $36.2 Million Of Your Hardworking Dollars Has Been Found

Transparency was one of the major issues facing Barack Obama during his presidency. We knew he was capable of some pretty shady things, but we never thought he would take things this far.

According to Conservative Journal, Obama spent a whopping $36.2 million dollars of taxpayer money in legal fees in an attempt to hide information from the press. Instead of turning over various records as required by the Freedom of Information Act, Obama spent years and millions of dollars continuing to deny the whereabouts of the information in question.

Now, it’s been confirmed that of the $36.2M spent, “the Justice Department accounted for $12 million, the Homeland Security Department for $6.3 million and the Pentagon for $4.8 million.”

That’s a lot of effort from the White House that claimed to be “the most transparent administration in history.” Obama and his team certainly dragged their feet responding to the 788,769 requests for files. In fact, in 77% of the requests made under President Obama’s administration, the public received either censored files or nothing at all.

The numbers don’t lie—Obama was anything but transparent. Do you agree?