Obama’s Last Dirty $221 Million Deal With Palestinians Frozen By Trump

According to recent reports, John Kerry’s multi-million dollar transfer to the Palestinians has been intercepted and frozen by the Trump administration.

The Trump administration reportedly informed the Palestinian Authority that it is placing the transfer of $221 million on hold. The monstrous payment was quietly authorized by the Obama administration on January 20, a senior Palestinian source told The Times of Israel.

Reports indicated that US officials spoke to PA Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah on Thursday to declare the funds will not be handed over anytime soon.

Earlier this week, the State Department announced it was reviewing the last-minute decision by former secretary of state John Kerry to send the funds, despite significant objections by congressional Republicans.