Obama’s Intelligence Director Turns On Him With Brutal Message For Dems

Ever since Donald Trump became President of the United States, liberals have been accusing him of colluding with Russia to win the election. Of course, these claims are completely unsubstantiated.

Over the weekend, Obama’s former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper appeared on “Meet the Press” and made some stunning confessions to host Chuck Todd.

“We did not include any evidence in our report, and I say, ‘our,’ that’s N.S.A., F.B.I. and C.I.A., with my office, the Director of National Intelligence, that had anything that had any reflection of collusion between members of the Trump campaign and the Russians,” he commented. “There was no evidence of that included in our report.”

When he was asked if there was any evidence of Trump having contact with the Russians, Clapper’s answer was simple: “Not to my knowledge. We had no evidence of such collusion.”

Clapper’s comments were the nail in the coffin to the left’s ridiculous conspiracy theories. Maybe they will finally be forced to accept that Hillary Clinton lost the election fair and square. But then again, we won’t hold our breath.