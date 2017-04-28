Obama’s Homosexual Past Comes Back To Haunt Him Once Again

According to reports, a new biography about Obama is set to be released at the beginning of next month. The book is called “Rising Star: The Making of Barack Obama,” written by David Garrow. Apparently, the controversial new book contains a chapter about the former President’s experiments with homosexuality.

Garrow writes about Obama’s relationship with Lawrence Goldyn, an openly gay assistant professor, while he was still a student.

“Goldyn made a huge impact on Barry Obama,” Garrow notes. “Almost a quarter century later, asked about his understanding of gay issues, Obama enthusiastically said, ‘my favorite professor my first year in college was one of the first openly gay people that I knew…He was a terrific guy,’ said Obama.”

Obama went on to say that they developed a ‘friendship beyond the classroom.’

“Goldyn, years later, would remember that Obama was ‘not fearful of being associated with me’ in terms of ‘talking socially’ and ‘learning from me’ after as well as in class,” the author explains. “Three years later, Obama wrote somewhat elusively to his first intimate girlfriend that he had thought about and considered gayness, but ultimately had decided that a same-sex relationship would be less challenging and demanding than developing one with the opposite sex.”

“But there is no doubting that Goldyn gave eighteen-year-old Barry a vastly more positive and uplifting image of gray identity and self-confidence than he had known in Honolulu,” Garrow concludes.