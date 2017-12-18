Obama’s Ethics Czar Threatens To “Take The Streets” If Trump Fires Mueller

Obama’s former ethics czar while he was in office is now “stocking up” on “gear” in order to “take to the streets” in the event that Muller is removed from his position by Trump.

I’m concerned the assault on the rule of law is coming over the holidays when we’re distracted. It‘ll be a defining moment for the Republic,” Walter Shaub wrote on Twitter on Friday.

Shaub was an Obama appointee who willingly left his position earlier this year because of his personal feelings towards Trump. Shaub recently circulated an advertisement for an event sponsored by MoveOn.org, the left-wing activist group.

The event is a “rapid response protest” that will form on short notice if Trump removes Mueller from office.

“Please note that the listed date is a placeholder and will be updated to be within 24 hours of the firing, should it occur,” reads MoveOn’s notice.

There has been in indication that Trump plans to fire Robert Muller, the head investigator in the Trump-Russian collusion investigation. Democratic lawmakers have said they have been hearing “rumors” that Trump was considering firing Muller.

“The rumor on the Hill when I left yesterday was that the president was going to make a significant speech at the end of next week. And on Dec. 22, when we are out of D.C., he was going to fire Robert Mueller,” Speier said in an interview on Friday, though she did not identify her sources.

The fact is that Trump cannot legally fire Muller. Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein would have to make the decision, which we are all praying happens.

Rosenstein is who appointed Mueller to office in May after Trump fired James Comey as FBI director. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is out of the loop because he recused himself from the Russia investigation.

