Obama: ‘I Could Have Won A Third Term’

In an exit interview with his former top adviser, President Obama suggested that if he had been able to run for a third term in the White House, he would have won.

“I am confident in this vision because I’m confident that…if I had run again and articulated it, I think I could’ve mobilized a majority of the American people to rally behind it,” he said, describing his confidence in an America that is both “tolerant” and “full of energy.”

It didn’t take long for Donald Trump to fire back with a tweet that said: “He should say that but I say NO WAY!” Trump then cited the rise of the Islamic State terror group and trouble caused by the Obama administration, including Obamacare.

According to Fox News, Obama made his comments as part of an extensive interview with David Axelrod for his CNN-produced podcast.

“I know that in conversations that I’ve had with people around the country, even some people who disagreed with me, they would say the vision, the direction that you point towards is the right one,” Obama told Axelrod. It’s an interesting claim given that Hillary Clinton ran in large part on Obama’s agenda, vowing to protect some of his signature policies. Obama did acknowledge that Democrats and progressive face political challenges, especially in rural areas.

“If we can’t find some way to break through what is a complicated history in the south and start winning races there and winning back Southern white voters without betraying our commitment to civil rights and diversity—if we can do those things, then we can win elections,” he said. Obama also warned the American people about an “era where we are looking for simple solutions…that we end up starting to shut ourselves off from different points of view, shutting down debate, becoming more dogmatic, becoming more brittle.”

“We don’t have very good population distributing from a democratic perspective,” he continued, throwing in that his party won the popular vote.

